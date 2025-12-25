2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Forest Hills.

Allegheny County police say officers were called to the 400 block of Decatur Avenue at 9:22 a.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting.

There, they found a man and woman who’d been shot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in critical but stable condition.

Preliminary information shows the shooting happened near the 600 block of Lenox Avenue, and the victims drove to Decatur Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

