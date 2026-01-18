2 people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on I-376 in Allegheny County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-376 in Allegheny County.

The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company says crews were alerted to a crash on I-376 eastbound just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived to find three vehicles blocking the right and center lanes. Two of the vehicles had moderate damage, officials say.

Medics treated two drivers, who were taken to local hospitals, while firefighters controlled traffic.

