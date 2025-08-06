2 Pitt football stars named to The Sporting News 2025 Preseason All-America First Team

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football stars Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid have been named to The Sporting News 2025 Preseason All-America First Team.

Kyle Louis, a redshirt junior linebacker, returns as a formidable force on defense, having previously earned First Team All-American honors in 2024. Desmond Reid, known for his versatility, has also been recognized for his all-purpose play, earning Preseason First Team All-ACC honors.

Louis, who hails from New Jersey, was a standout player in the 2024 season, leading the team with 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four interceptions, including a pick-six. Reid demonstrated his dynamic capabilities in 2024 by leading the team with 966 rushing yards and accumulating 579 receiving yards. He also excelled in punt returns, leading the team with 159 yards and averaging a nation-leading 154.9 all-purpose yards per game among returning players.

Both players are on watch lists for prestigious awards. Louis is being considered for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year. Reid is on the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award, which honor the nation’s top running back and best overall player, respectively.

Fans can look forward to seeing Louis, Reid, and the rest of the Panthers in action at Acrisure Stadium this fall. The team has a seven-game home schedule, featuring four ACC opponents and a notable matchup against College Football Playoff runner-up Notre Dame on Nov. 15.

