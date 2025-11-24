2 Pitt players earn ACC honors for standout performance against Georgia Tech

Pitt football players Ja’Kyrian Turner and Braylan Lovelace have been named ACC Players of the Week following their standout performances in Pitt’s victory over No. 16 Georgia Tech.

True freshman Ja’Kyrian Turner rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown, earning him both ACC Rookie of the Week and ACC Running Back of the Week honors. His impressive performance included a game-sealing 56-yard rushing score, making him the first Pitt player to rush for over 200 yards since Israel Abanikanda in 2022.

Turner, a native of Wildwood, FL, led all ACC players last week in rushing yards (201), rushing average (9.6), and all-purpose yards (213). His rushing and all-purpose yardage totals were both single-game highs among all ACC freshmen this season. Turner’s 201 yards on the ground were the most by a Pitt freshman since Qadree Ollison’s 207 yards against Youngstown State in 2015. It also stands as the third most by a Pitt freshman since at least 1995, following James Conner’s 229 yards against Bowling Green.

Linebacker Braylan Lovelace contributed significantly to Pitt’s win with four tackles and a remarkable 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. His pick-six is the longest interception return for a touchdown by an ACC linebacker since at least 1996 and Pitt’s longest since 1908. Lovelace’s interception marked the second return touchdown of his career and his second interception of the season. Two of Lovelace’s three career interceptions have been returned for touchdowns.

Pitt will host No. 13 Miami at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday as they aim for a berth in the ACC Championship Game on Senior Day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group