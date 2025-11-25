2 Pitt volleyball players selected in 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft

Pitt volleyball redshirt seniors Bre Kelley and Brooke Mosher were selected in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday.

Kelley went sixth overall to the Orlando Valkyries, and Mosher was picked 15th by the Omaha Supernovas.

Kelley, who has been instrumental in Pitt’s volleyball success, joins the reigning champion team, where she will team up with former Panther Emmy Klika. Mosher, a standout setter, will take her talents to the Omaha Supernovas after a stellar college career.

Kelley has been a key player for Pitt, contributing to two ACC Championship and Final Four teams in consecutive years. Her accolades include being named an AVCA Second Team All-American and a First Team All-ACC performer last season. Kelley also set records with 144 block assists and a .497 hitting percentage.

Mosher has been instrumental in leading Pitt to a .309 team hitting percentage, which ranks sixth nationally.

The Pro Volleyball Federation merged with Major League Volleyball on Aug. 5, 2025, forming a new league that will commence play in January 2026.

The Panthers wrap up the regular season on Wednesday against Louisville at the Petersen Events Center.

