Butler Memorial Hospital techs reach tentative agreement with Independence Health System

BUTLER, Pa. — Techs at Butler Memorial Hospital and Independence Health System have reached a tentative agreement.

The techs, represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), have been working to get their first union contract from the hospital and its parent company, Independence Health System, since last July.

PASNAP and Butler Memorial Hospital shared a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon saying an agreement that supports the workforce and safeguards the hospital’s ability to provide care was reached after its latest negotiating session.

“We appreciate the efforts on both sides that helped us reach an agreement,” Matthew Schnur, president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals, said. “It supports the team members who deliver care every day and allows us to keep our full focus where it belongs — on safe, compassionate, high-quality care for our patients and the community we serve.”

Members of the union told Channel 11 on Monday that they were fighting for better wages and health care benefits.

The agreement is expected to be ratified by both sides over the course of the coming days.

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