2 Primanti Bros. locations offering sandwiches on limited-edition pickle bread duirng Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area staple restaurant is offering a twist on its popular sandwiches for Picklesburgh.

Starting Thursday, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is offering any sandwich on Cellone’s Almost Famous Pickle Bread at its locations in Market Square and the Strip District.

The limited-edition bread is made with a pickle seasoning blend developed by Pittsburgh Spice and Seasoning Company and Cellone’s.

“Picklesburgh has become one of Pittsburgh’s signature summer events, so we wanted to create something that celebrates it in a way only Primanti Bros. can,” said Ryan Wilkinson, spokesperson for Primanti Bros. “Our friends at Cellone’s and Pittsburgh Spice and Seasoning Company helped us create a bread that’s unmistakably pickled without overpowering the sandwich. It’s a fun, Pittsburgh-made collaboration from start to finish.”

The speciality bread is available through Sunday, or while supplies last.

Primanti Bros. is just one example of pickle creations specifically made for the popular food festival. Over a dozen restaurants in Downtown Pittsburgh are offering specials, Eat’n Park has pickle Smiley Cookies and Wigle Whiskey created a spicy pickle spirit.

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