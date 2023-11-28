2 Steelers legends named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

PITTSBURGH — Two Steelers greats are among the 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Hines Ward, both members of the Steelers Hall of Honors, will move on to the next step.

Ward, who played 14 seasons with the Steelers, is a semifinalist for the eighth year straight. He had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns., and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL after leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Harrison, who is a semifinalist for the second year straight, also played 14 seasons with the Steelers. He is remembered for his legendary 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

The next step in the selection process comes when the list is trimmed further to 15 finalists.

That list will increase to 19 finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the NFL Honors scheduled to air on Feb. 8 on Channel 11.

©2023 Cox Media Group