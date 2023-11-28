Local

Man found shot in Wilkinsburg home dies, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Wilkinsburg Monday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the 900 block of Hill Avenue around 7:19 p.m.

Police say responders found a man shot inside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

