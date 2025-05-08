2 taken to hospital after duplex fire in Armstrong County

APOLLO, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a duplex fire in Armstrong County early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:12 a.m. in the 400 block of Kiski Avenue in Apollo.

A man and a woman who lived inside the home had smoke inhalation and cuts on their arm. They were both taken to a hospital.

The Apollo fire chief said the woman’s son arrived at the home and pulled her out. The man got out on his own.

Right now, it’s unknown what caused the fire.

