2 teens charged after shooting each other in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers are being charged as adults after police said they shot each other in West Mifflin.

The shooting happened on Monday around 5:45 p.m. on Midway Drive in the Mon View Heights Apartments.

Allegheny County police said Matthew Hooper, 17, and Kevin Johnson Jr., 15, exchanged gunfire and injured each other.

Hooper and Johnson are both charged with aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a minor.

