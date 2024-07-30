Local

2 teenagers shot, injured in West Mifflin

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were shot in West Mifflin on Monday evening, Allegheny County police said.

Emergency crews were called to Midway Drive in Mon View Heights Apartments around 5:45 p.m.

Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals. Police said one of them is in stable condition and the other is in critical.

Police have not provided any information on potential suspects at this time.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

