2 teens flown to Pittsburgh hospitals from Butler County crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two teenagers were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals with suspected serious injuries after an early-morning crash in Butler County.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday on West Sunbury Road (State Route 308) near the intersection of Aggas Road in Center Township.

PSP says a northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the roadway and hitting a guide rail before going into the woods and hitting several trees, then rolling over and down an embankment.

Butler County 911 officials were notified of the crash because of an alert from a cellphone. When first responders got on scene, the vehicle’s two occupants were outside and in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man and 14-year-old girl were helped up the embankment and flown to Pittsburgh hospitals.

It’s unclear who was driving at the time of the crash, police say.

