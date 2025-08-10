2 vehicles badly damaged in overnight Penn Hills fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of overnight vehicle fires.

Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company says two vehicles caught fire in the backyard of a home along Chaske Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Photos the department shared show the vehicles engulfed in flames.

The fire spread into the wood line, but never endangered the home, firefighters say.

It took around 90 minutes to put out the flames. No one was hurt.

