2 weekend closures of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills planned for bridge beam installation

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Two weekend closures of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills are planned for bridge beam installation as part of the Mon-Fayette Expressway project, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Monday.

During the first closure, Route 51 will be shut down from Worthington Avenue to Peters Creek Road in both directions starting Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. until Aug. 26 at 5 a.m. A posted detour and traffic controls will be in place. Crews will be installing overhead beams for the bridge that will carry traffic on the Mon-Fayette Expressway over Route 51.

A second weekend closure will happen in the same location at the same times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 to install additional bridge beams. This work depends on the weather, so a postponement is possible if there is inclement weather. If that happens, the work will take place Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group