Pittsburgh food hall nominated for USA Today award; here’s how to vote

Pittsburgh is home to several food halls that showcase a diverse array of cuisine, and now one could be named the best in the country.

As part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, an expert panel nominated 20 food halls across the nation for the public to vote on — including Federal Galley on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Federal Galley is a “restaurant accelerator” that features four unique rotating restaurant concepts and a full bar. Chefs don’t pay rent or fees while operating at the food hall and the Galley Group supports the chef-owners by helping them build their brand and by offering them a variety of resources.

Federal Galley is nominated alongside other loved food halls, like Chelsea Market in New York City, Union Market District in Washington D.C. and 3rd St. Market Hall in Milwaukee.

You can vote the Federal Galley as your favorite food hall once a day through April 14. Click here to cast your vote.

