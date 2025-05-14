2 West Homestead employees suspended; investigation into borough funds underway

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Two West Homestead Borough employees are suspended over potential misuse of borough funds.

Council voted to ratify a May 7 email vote to place two employees on “Paid Administrative Leave, Effective Immediately, Pending an investigation into the Potential Improper Use of Membership Card and Credit Card, Co-titled with the Borough of West Homestead.

“We want to see transparency,” Brendan Deasy told Channel 11. He’s been a property owner in West Homestead since 2015.

“It’s awful. These are government employees, and it looks like something fraudulent is going on here.”

Channel 11 attempted to question Council President Ashley Cain.

She would not answer our questions and said she could not comment at this time.

“Not being able to know how much people were spending on government credit cards is awful. I mean, they are raising taxes down here and you literally have employees stealing from the coffers,” Deasy said.

It’s unclear how long the investigation has been going on or who is conducting it. When asked, borough officials refused to comment.

