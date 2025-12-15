2 Westmoreland County men to receive prestigious Carnegie Medal for saving injured co-worker

Two Westmoreland County men are set to receive the prestigious Carnegie Medal for their heroic actions in saving an injured co-worker in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 17, 2024.

The Carnegie Medal is awarded to individuals in the U.S. and Canada who risk their lives to save others.

Michael E. Johnson and Frederick L. Palmer Jr.’s quick thinking and bravery were recognized after they rescued Pete Dunegan, who was severely injured when a pressurized water line accident nearly severed his leg.

The incident occurred at a municipal water authority site where Dunegan, 43, was working on replacing a valve inside an underground vault. A pressurized water line caused a pipe to dislodge, leading to a flood that trapped Dunegan and nearly severed his leg.

Johnson, 54, was inside the vault with Dunegan when the accident happened. Despite being knocked off his feet by the rushing water, Johnson quickly called for help and attempted to stop the water flow.

Palmer Jr., 60, descended into the vault to assist Johnson. Together, they managed to secure Dunegan with a lifting strap and coordinate with a crane operator to lift him to safety.

Once Dunegan was out of the vault, Palmer used his belt as a tourniquet to control the bleeding until emergency services arrived. Dunegan was then taken to a trauma center for surgery to reattach his leg.

Johnson sustained a torn rotator cuff and bruising during the rescue, while Palmer emerged unscathed.

The Carnegie Medal has been awarded to 10,545 individuals since its inception of the Pittsburgh-based fund in 1904.

