Monday to start cool, build on comfortable stretch

PITTSBURGH — We’ll have pleasant conditions this evening. Temperatures will turn much cooler after sunset. Tonight’s lows will fall back to the 40s for most locations, with some spots right around 50 degrees.

It’ll be a cool but pleasant start Monday morning. You may need a light jacket as you head out the door early on.

Monday will be another comfortable day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near average in the mid-70s.

If you plan on spending time in the sunshine tomorrow, the UV index will be high. Don’t forget to stay safe in the sun with sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, UV protective clothing, and it’s always good to find time in the shade. The pollen will also be high with major pollens being grass, oak and mulberry.

The dry and pleasant stretch continues this week with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will rise into the low 80s on Thursday. It’ll be a very nice stretch for tackling outdoor projects that may take a few days. And it’s great weather for our local grads, too! The next chance for rain may not arrive until the weekend.

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