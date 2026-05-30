St. Vincent College leaders give Terrible Towel to Pope Leo

Pope Leo may be from Chicago, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a Steelers fan.

On May 13, leaders from St. Vincent College in Latrobe met with the first United States-born pope in the Vatican.

The Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, college president, and the Rev. Edward Mazich, OSB, spoke with the pope about religious education, particularly the mission and impact of St. Vincent College and Seminary.

The priests left Pope Leo with a couple of gifts, the first being “The Cloud of Unknowing,” an art piece by Roman Verostko.

They also gave him a St. Vincent College Training Camp edition of the Terrible Towel.

“Pope Leo recognized the Terrible Towel immediately, and while his NFL loyalties may be elsewhere, he sure did smile broadly at the gift,” Taylor said.

St. Vincent College is set to host the Steelers for training camp for the 59th year, beginning July 28. Click here for the full schedule and how to watch the team practice for free.

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