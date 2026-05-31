‘Fowl play’: Local police find runaway chicken

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A local police department is searching for the owner of a runaway chicken.

In a social media post, the Bethel Park Police Department said officers responded to a report of “fowl play” along Drake Road on Sunday.

They arrived to find a chicken blocking traffic. After a “short foot pursuit,” officers “detained” the bird and brought it back to their station.

Now, the department is trying to find the chicken’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 833-2000.

In the meantime, "Lt. McQuail is now supervising our dispatch center," the department says.

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