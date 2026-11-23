Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties for the second New Year’s Millionaire Raffle weekly drawing.

The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, officials randomly selected the winning numbers from more than 39,700 tickets sold between Nov. 10 and 16.

One of the tickets was purchased at the Walmart located at 100 Colony Lane in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

The other was sold at the Shop ‘n Save located at 2100 Washington Pike in Scott Township, Allegheny County.

To learn if a ticket has won, holders can scan it using the Ticket Checker on the official lottery app or at a lottery retailer.

The weekly drawings will continue leading up to the final New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 2.

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