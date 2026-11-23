For savvy consumers looking to save money on holiday gifts, the end of the week starts the Super Bowl of shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally been the days when people find the best deals.

But retailers have promoted holiday bargains since early November, leaving shoppers to decide whether to buy items immediately or wait for deeper discounts later in the season.

The National Retail Federation reports that 53% of all consumers plan to shop online this holiday season. Current online discounts hover around 21%, though price reductions could reach up to 30% on Cyber Monday and throughout Cyber Week. However, consumer adviser Clark Howard explained that holiday shopping patterns have evolved. “Although Black Friday is not the huge sale day it used to be, the best deals usually hover on or right around Black Friday,” Howard said.

Consumer adviser Howard cautioned shoppers, both online and in person, against taking advertised promotions at face value, encouraging consumers to research prices across platforms before purchasing.

“Your best friend is your phone or your laptop where you comparison shop and see if that really is a deal,” Howard said. He noted that researching early pays off because retailers often see their promotional circulars surface ahead of time. “So a lot of the ads leak. So you can find the deals even when the retailer doesn’t want you to know yet,” Howard added.

Shoppers can preview upcoming sales on websites such as BlackFriday.com, which publishes circular scans for major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Home Depot. Other consumers track bargains through online platforms like Slickdeals and Lady Savings.

Consumer shopping experts advise online shoppers that waiting may lead to deeper savings, though waiting carries the risk that hot-selling items could sell out before Cyber Week begins.

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