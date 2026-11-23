PITTSBURGH — Jurors will resume deliberations on Monday on nine charges against Johnathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski in February 2023.

The panel deliberated for about an hour on Friday before the judge sent them home for the weekend.

The jury has four verdict options: guilty, not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity or guilty but mentally ill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New video shows detectives interviewing Johnathan Morris after Officer Sean Sluganski’s death

The trial stems from an incident that began when Morris’ mother called 911 to request mental health care transport for her son.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer

The defense argued that Morris, a military veteran, was experiencing a major post-traumatic stress disorder crisis and did not realize police were trying to assist him. Prosecutors countered that Morris was fully aware of his actions.

In their closing remarks, prosecutors said officers spent 7 minutes attempting to converse with Morris. According to detectives, Morris then opened fire and killed Sluganski. Although Morris chose not to testify, jurors watched hospital video recorded shortly after the incident in which he expressed remorse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former McKeesport officer testifies about day Sean Sluganski was killed

Concluding their closing statement, prosecutors made a plea to jurors. “Justice for the man who gave his last breath to help. Justice for Officer Sluganski,” prosecutors said.

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