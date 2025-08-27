Multiple women banned from Kennywood Park after fight breaks out on adults-only night

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Visitors at Kennywood Park’s adults-only night on Friday expected a fun, kid-free evening filled with rides, music, and drinks. Instead, many ended up watching a fight. A video of that altercation quickly spread across social media.

Channel 11 News obtained a copy. The video shows two women throwing punches as security rushed in to break things up. At one point, a guard tackled one of the women into the bushes, but she got back on her feet, and the brawl continued before security finally managed to separate them.

Kennywood released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying it has a “zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior” and confirmed that the women involved have been banned from the park.

Guests had mixed reactions. One person said, “It’s just the same thing everywhere, people keep doing the same stuff, and they need to just stop.”

Another thought the idea of an adult-only night was fun, but added, “It could be a fun concept, I just think maybe more security would have been better.”

The incident has raised questions about safety at the park.

In 2022, Kennywood increased its security measures following a shooting that took place inside the park— better fencing and lighting, more staff, AI cameras, stricter bag rules, and a chaperone policy for teens. Some visitors said they’d feel more comfortable if security were more visible throughout the park

Police said the women involved were given trespass notices and escorted out, but no charges were filed. Some people worry that incidents like this could put future events at risk. As one guest put it, “People need to be more responsible; they are going to ruin it for everyone.”

Still, Kennywood confirmed the fight hasn’t changed its plans. The next adults-only night, scheduled for Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight, is moving forward as planned.

