Marc Fogel throws out ceremonial first pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates home opener

PITTSBURGH — Marc Fogel received a warm welcome during the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener.

The Butler County native delivered the ball right to Pirates star Paul Skenes in the ceremonial first pitch.

Just two months ago, he was released from a Russian prison after being kept there for three and a half years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Marc Fogel, Pittsburgh-area teacher detained in Russia, back in US after release as part of exchange

Fogel was taken into custody at a Russian airport in August of 2021. He was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for having a small amount of medical marijuana prescribed by a doctor for chronic back issues.

He thanked the Pirates and owner Bob Nutting in a statement saying:

“I was surprised and excited when Bob called with the invitation to throw today’s first pitch,” said Fogel. “As a diehard Pirates fan, being on the field today is an amazing opportunity. I’m grateful to him, and the whole Pirates community, for a wonderful welcome home.”

Nutting said he was excited to make the special event happen.

“As I watched the news coverage of Marc landing in the United States, draped in an American flag, wearing his Steelers winter cap and drinking an Iron City beer, I knew this moment just had to happen,” said Nutting. “I can’t think of a better way to officially welcome him back home to Pittsburgh.”

Fogel was also recognized at a Pittsburgh Penguins game in March.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group