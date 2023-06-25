Local

Man dead after vehicle crashes over hillside in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Vehicle crashes over hillside in Pittsburgh Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a crash where a car went over a hillside. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a vehicle went over a hillside in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Chaucer Street and Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar at around 3:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say a 70-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

The car has not been towed from the hillside at this time.

