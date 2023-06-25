Man dead after vehicle crashes over hillside in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a vehicle went over a hillside in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Chaucer Street and Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar at around 3:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say a 70-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

The car has not been towed from the hillside at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group