2 women shot in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two women were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Warrington Avenue and Allen Street around 7 a.m. for three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling three rounds.

Police said two women were shot; one was hit in her arm and the other was shot in her abdomen. Both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Witnesses described chaos unfolding, telling Channel 11 that several children were waiting for their school buses along East Warrington Avenue when they heard gunshots and ran.

“It traumatized them, I know,” said Raymond Harper, who heard three gunshots and saw a woman slumped over against the sidewalk. “She was lying in the street. She got shot, I don’t know how many times. But she was lying up against the curb, folded up, just lying there.” Harper said.

“My cousin, she was the one that was screaming, she ran down back to the house, we thought maybe she got shot, so we ran down to see if she was okay. She was shaking and everything. She was scared because she thought she was going to die,” said Kiarah Jones.

Detectives were called to process evidence, including shell casings and a gun found at the scene.

Public Safety officials said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

