Channel 11 sits down with family of man killed in Dormont hit-and-run: ‘This is extremely hard’

DORMONT, Pa. — Days after a hit-and-run crash took the life of a young musician, Channel 11 is sitting down with the victim’s family.

Christian Sluka, 23, was riding his motorcycle when he was killed in the crash.

“We’re walking down the street, he comes by with his helmet on and big gloves, and waves at us, and down the street he went,” Noah Goisse told Channel 11.

This past Saturday, Noah Goisse had no idea it would be the last time he would see his cousin, and best friend, Christian, as he took his motorcycle out for one final ride.

“He was so bubbly, so generous… there aren’t enough words that I could say that could truly encapsulate who he really was,” he added.

Two days after Christian was killed in a deadly hit and run, Channel 11 sat down with his family as they shared memories of his time as a musician, the jokes he would tell, and the kindness he showed others.

His 11-year-old brother looked up to him as a father figure.

“This is extremely hard. It’s probably the hardest time I’ve ever had. We did everything together. We went out to eat, got pizza all the time,” Christian’s little brother, Jayden Anker told Channel 11.

Surveillance video from inside the nearby BP shows Christian on his motorcycle at the traffic light on West Liberty and Pioneer.

Moments later, you see a red Taurus speed down the street. Channel 11 is not airing when the driver crashes into Christian.

Police say, the man driving the car was Saul Ravira-Ramirez, and his wife and two young children were in the car.

According to investigators, Ravira-Ramirez and his wife picked up the children and walked away from the scene.

Ravira Ramirez turned himself in the next day, and Channel 11 has uncovered that he is an undocumented immigrant.

“They walked away and looked at him, and they just left,” Christian’s other brother, Jonah Sluka told Channel 11.

Christian’s mother is still in disbelief that her son is gone.

“He had so much more life to live, and I’m just remembering him as a baby, as a toddler, a little boy,” she said.

Rivera Ramirez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, and ICE has a detainer for him.

