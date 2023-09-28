2-year-old girl dies after being struck by parent’s vehicle in Penn Hills, police say

A 2-year-old girl has died after being struck by her parent’s vehicle in Penn Hills.

Just before 8 a.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified of a child that was hit by a vehicle in the 100 block of Lynnwood Drive. First responders found a 2-year-old girl with severe injuries at the end of a driveway.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation by Allegheny County police determined a parent was leaving the home and struck the child with a vehicle. The parent is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

