200 people impacted by water main break in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people are without water in Pittsburgh’s Hill District as crews work to repair a water main break.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority tells Channel 11 that a 20-inch water main on Francis Street broke Saturday, leaving about 200 people without water.

Overnight, crews removed the broken portion of the pipe. Crews are continuing to work on repairs Sunday and PWSA estimates water will be restored by 1 p.m.

PWSA plans to deploy water buffalos to assist impacted households.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group