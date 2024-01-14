Local

200 people impacted by water main break in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people are without water in Pittsburgh’s Hill District as crews work to repair a water main break.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority tells Channel 11 that a 20-inch water main on Francis Street broke Saturday, leaving about 200 people without water.

Overnight, crews removed the broken portion of the pipe. Crews are continuing to work on repairs Sunday and PWSA estimates water will be restored by 1 p.m.

PWSA plans to deploy water buffalos to assist impacted households.

