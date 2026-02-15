2022 gold medalist Erin Jackson misses podium in 500-meter speedskating final

MILAN — Erin Jackson, who won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics 500-meter speedskating event, missed out on the podium this year.

The Team USA athlete recorded a time of 37.32 in the final on Sunday, putting her in fifth place.

Jackson was only 0.05 seconds away from winning bronze, an honor which went to Japan’s Miho Takagi

Team Netherlands took gold and silver through Femke Kok and Jutta Leerdam, respectively.

Jackson, 33, told NBC News she expects to keep competing for four more years to try to qualify for the 2030 Winter Olympics, despite injuries and back pain since her 2022 win.

“I can’t imagine stopping now, especially with the progress I made this season,” Jackson told NBC after her race Sunday. “The last two or so years before this year were pretty rough for me. So to be able to come back from that, I mean, I can’t imagine stopping with this momentum going right now.”

