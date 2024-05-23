2024 School Guide rankings: How local districts fared on the Keystone exams

The Pittsburgh Business Times has once again released its exclusive rankings of the region’s top-scoring school districts based on Keystone exam scores.

No. 1 this year was Fox Chapel Area School District, moving up one spot from last year. The top five was rounded out by South Fayette Township School District, who moved up from fifth a year ago; Upper St. Clair School District, which was in the top spot for high schoolers a year ago; Peters Township School District; and North Allegheny School District.

Those five were also among the top 10 districts in the region’s local Honor Roll ranking of top-performing school districts based off standardized test results. As with the Keystone rankings, Fox Chapel led all local districts overall, moving up one spot from second. Fox Chapel was also the top-scoring district statewide.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

