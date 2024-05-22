Guns pulled on patrons outside of South Side bar

PITTSBURGH — A local bar’s surveillance camera captured an alarming situation soon after two patrons walked outside.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a male and female customer are seen leaving Twenty Fifth Street Bar and Grill on East Carson Street.

The pair are seen outside of the establishment, appearing to record a video. Two males are then seen approaching, and after a brief exchange of words, one of the males pulls a gun. The two patrons frantically retreat inside the bar. The gunman walks off. It’s unclear what was said and whether the individuals knew each other.

“It was just insane,” said bartender Erykah Richards. “They were shook, they were obviously scared.”

A screenshot of the video has been shared numerous times on social media.

Richards phoned bar owner Dave Domzalski after the situation, and he then called 911. Domzalski told Channel 11 that he is concerned about safety, and feels the police were too slow to respond, arriving around 11 p.m.

A Public Safety spokesperson told Channel 11 that the 911 call was not made until 10:38 p.m., twenty minutes after the incident happened. At last check, the victims had not contacted police at all, and officers are urging them to come forward. Police are continuing to investigate.

Pittsburgh officers have been continuing their South Side Entertainment Patrol. During the last stretch, from Wednesday to Sunday, two guns were recovered, five arrests were made and several citations were issued.

Domzalski said he thinks more patrols are needed.

Numerous individuals told Channel 11 that the bar is located on a “safer” stretch of East Carson Street, east of the Birmingham Bridge.

“This is the calm side, I tell everybody that, too,” Richards said. “If you want to feel safe and have a good time, this is where you come down to, this side.”

John Benzinger, owner of another nearby bar, Over the Bar Bicycle Cafe, agreed that the stretch is typically safe.

“It’s very concerning,” he said.

