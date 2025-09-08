2025 Latrobe Italian Festival cherishes culture, offers something for everyone

LATROBE, Pa. — The 2025 Latrobe Italian Festival wrapped up in Westmoreland County.

The two-day festival featured live music, entertainment, kids activities and around 50 craft and food vendors.

Organizers say the festival site was like a Little Italy at one time, and is something everyone can enjoy.

“Everybody in Latrobe and the surrounding areas take part in it,” said organizer Michael Ciottithey. “Come and enjoy the festivities, the music, the food. For Latrobe, it means to represent a little part of the Latrobe culture.”

