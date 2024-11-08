21 hottest housing markets in the Pittsburgh metro ranked

VALENCIA, Pa. — That’s according to The Business Journals’ inaugural hottest housing markets ranking, which is based on third-quarter listing and sales data from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The ranking is intended to emphasize sales and pricing momentum in each ZIP code, using a weighted formula that includes quarterly and year-over-year data. Only ZIP codes with complete data were included in the analysis.

These rankings aren’t meant to highlight the most expensive or the most popular markets — although some of them are on the list. Instead, they spotlight ZIP codes where activity is surging, prices are dramatically rising or homes are selling at a faster pace.

Valencia in southern Butler and northern Allegheny counties was one of five Pittsburgh metro ZIP codes that were in the top 1,000 hottest markets in the United States. And there were 20 ZIP codes that were among the top 5,000 hottest housing markets nationally.

Number two was the 15238 postal code including Fox Chapel and surrounding O’Hara, Blawnox, and parts of Harmar in Allegheny County. It ranked 169th nationally.

Visit the Pittsburgh Business Times website to see the full ranking.

