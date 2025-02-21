$22 million in water line upgrades announced for several South Hills communities

Pennsylvania American Water on Thursday announced a $22 million water line upgrade project that will replace more than 13 miles of water main in several South Hills neighborhoods.

The replacement is to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting, according to a release from PAW.

“Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure,” said Dave Rowland, senior manager of operations for PAW. “We prioritize projects based on a number of criteria, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions.”

PAW said this spring, company contractors will replace the existing smaller diameter pipes with new, upgraded ductile iron mains along streets in Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brentwood, Collier Township, Dormont, Mount Lebanon, South Park, Union Township, Upper Saint Clair and Whitehall. For a full list of streets, click here.

Crews will work on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The project is expected to be completed later this summer.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. PAW said crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

