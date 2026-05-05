$2.45M Franklin Park home with indoor half basketball court listed for sale (photos)

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Franklin Park for $2.45 million.

The property, located at 1501 Theodora Lane, totals over 11 acres, and it is listed for sale with Kim Marie Angiulli of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It totals 7,798 square feet.

Inside, there’s a grand entry, featuring decorative tile flooring, iron balusters, a wide staircase, a chandelier and leaded beveled doors. The main floor also houses a living room, a family room that shares a stone fireplace with the kitchen and sun room that leads out onto the patio and the formal dining room. There’s also a first-floor laundry room.

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