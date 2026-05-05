Flames shoot from second floor of Beaver County home

FREEDOM, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Beaver County late Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue in Freedom around 10:30 p.m.

Photos sent to Channel 11 show flames shooting from the second-floor windows.

Firefighters were on scene until around 1 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist seven people who lived inside the house.

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