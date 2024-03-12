Local

$250K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Powerball File photo. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Three people who bought Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania won big during Monday night’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, one person won $250,000 and two people won $50,000.

Numbers drawn Monday night for a grand prize worth $532 million were 1-3-7-16-66 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 5X.

No one won the jackpot, so it’s now worth $559 million heading into Wednesday night.

