$250K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Three people who bought Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania won big during Monday night’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, one person won $250,000 and two people won $50,000.

Numbers drawn Monday night for a grand prize worth $532 million were 1-3-7-16-66 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 5X.

No one won the jackpot, so it’s now worth $559 million heading into Wednesday night.

