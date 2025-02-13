$25M ‘historic’ gift lets Carnegie Museum of Natural History upgrade its iconic dinosaur exhibit

PITTSBURGH — A historic gift to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will allow for renovations to a beloved exhibit.

The museum announced Wednesday they were given a $25 million gift from Daniel and Carole Kamin. It’s the largest individual monetary donation to the museum since Andrew Carnegie founded the Cargenie Museums in 1895.

The couple last year provided a “transformative” $65 million gift to the Carnegie Science Center — also the largest donation that museum has received since its creation.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Carnegie Science Center to change name following $65M ‘transformational gift’

“Twice in the past year, Dan and Carole Kamin have demonstrated their profound commitment to the work of our museums through transformational gifts totaling $90 million,” said Dr. Steven Knapp, President and CEO of Carnegie Museums. “We are deeply grateful for their unparalleled endorsement of our museums’ power to inspire and inform, and we are honored to be a part of their great legacy of generosity in the Pittsburgh region.”

A portion of the $25 million donation will be used to renovate the museum’s Dinosaurs in Their Time exhibition between now and 2028. To honor the generous gift, the gallery where this exhibit is displayed will be renamed the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Hall of Dinosaurs.

Some of the updates museum officials highlight to the nearly 20-year-old exhibit include immersive and interactive elements, in-gallery storytelling and an emphasis on accessibility.

“Carnegie Museum of Natural History stewards one of the most extraordinary dinosaur fossil collections in the world...” said museum director Gretchen Baker. “Now, with Carole and Dan’s generous support, we’ll reimagine the gallery in which these iconic specimens are displayed, plus tens of thousands of additional square feet within the museum.”

The rest of the funds will be used to establish an endowment to support the museum’s scientific mission.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group