27 dachshunds seized from North Fayette home with ‘deplorable’ conditions

By WPXI.com News Staff

Dachshund rescued from North Fayette home One of the 27 dachshund's seized from a North Fayette Township home receiving medical care at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. (Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

PITTSBURGH — Following an investigation sparked by concern from neighbors, 27 dachshunds are now in the care of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP).

According to a HARP spokesperson, the North Fayette Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in the township Tuesday morning. They were investigating complaints from neighbors regarding the home’s conditions and the animals’ welfare.

Upon executing the warrant, the spokesperson said the home’s condition was “deplorable” and had layers of feces on the floor.

Police found 27 dogs. The dogs were malnourished, had dental disease, some had matted fur, overgrown nails and eye infections. One dog was found dead.

The dogs are receiving medical care at HARP.

