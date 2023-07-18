27 dachshunds seized from North Fayette home with ‘deplorable’ conditions

PITTSBURGH — Following an investigation sparked by concern from neighbors, 27 dachshunds are now in the care of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP).

According to a HARP spokesperson, the North Fayette Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in the township Tuesday morning. They were investigating complaints from neighbors regarding the home’s conditions and the animals’ welfare.

Upon executing the warrant, the spokesperson said the home’s condition was “deplorable” and had layers of feces on the floor.

Police found 27 dogs. The dogs were malnourished, had dental disease, some had matted fur, overgrown nails and eye infections. One dog was found dead.

The dogs are receiving medical care at HARP.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group