$2.72M Shadyside home with historic significance listed for sale

PITTSBURGH — A home in Shadyside with extensive Pittsburgh history has been listed for sale for over $2.75 million.

The Queen Anne Victorian home, located at 719 Amberson Ave., is listed for sale with Nevena Carrington of Coldwell Banker Realty. Originally built in 1885 and designed by Pittsburgh architect George Orth, the home served as the longtime residence of the Spencers, whose lives as a middle-class family were immortalized in the book “The Spencers of Amberson Avenue: A Turn-of-the-Century Memoir.”

The home sits on a 0.3-acre lot and offers 4,751 square feet of living space. It has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.

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