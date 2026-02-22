28th-annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit held, focusing on bolstering democracy & equity

PITTSBURGH — More than 250 people attended the annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit on Saturday at the Community College of Allegheny County’s Allegheny Campus.

The event is in its 28th year and focuses on “building community for lasting democracy and racial equity.” Organizers designed the summit to renew the energy of city residents who are looking to make a change.

Tim Stevens is the founder of the Black Political Empowerment Project. Stevens spoke about the timing of the annual gathering and its role in preparation for the upcoming year.

“Our hope is that we do this in the early part of the year, in the winter months, so that our activists in the Pittsburgh community can be reinvigorated, shall we say, to be ready for the new year,” Stevens said.

The summit also seeks to bring together activists across generations. Organizers said this effort is intended to help make Pittsburgh the best it can be.

