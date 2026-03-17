$2.9M Adams Township home with theater, saltwater pool listed for sale

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

A home is currently for sale in Adams Township for nearly $2.9 million.

The home is located at 328 Cambridge Drive, and it is listed for sale with the Lynn and Kim Maier Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Built in 2008, it has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It’s situated on a 1.026-acre lot.

An elevator services all three levels of the home. The main level features 12-foot high ceilings with a two-story entryway and Brazilian walnut hardwood flooring. The home also features custom built-ins, fireplaces and French doors throughout. The main level also has a gourmet chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and limestone flooring, a walk-in pantry and a butler’s pantry with a wine cooler. There’s an adjacent family room.

Click here for a full look at the home from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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