Pittsburgh man arrested by sheriff’s office for 2nd time this year

A Pittsburgh man had his second encounter this year with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus says Davon James, 32, was arrested in January after being found hiding under insulation in an attic.

Earlier this month, he was declared a fugitive after a bench warrant was issued for a probation violation, stemming from a previous guilty plea to a gun charge.

James also had a warrant out of Pittsburgh for a strangulation charge, Kraus says.

Detectives learned this week that James was in a Wynoka Street home. They were given permission to search and found James under a TV set in a cluttered area under the basement stairs.

He was taken into custody and brought to the Allegheny County Jail.

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