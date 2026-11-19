PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll visited Union Station in Pittsburgh to celebrate the inaugural journey of a second daily Amtrak Pennsylvanian passenger train.

The expanded service doubles passenger rail frequency between Pittsburgh and New York City, operating two round trips every day across a 444-mile route that connects communities east to west through Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

The launch of the second daily train follows an August announcement by the Shapiro administration and caps a multi-agency collaboration among the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Amtrak, Norfolk Southern Railway and the Federal Railroad Administration.

In conjunction with Amtrak’s Floridian route, the expanded line also provides travelers with westward connections to Cleveland, Chicago and points beyond.

Investing in Rail Service

To support the service expansion, the Shapiro administration has invested more than $80 million into rail and station infrastructure projects between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, with construction work already underway or completed.

The state also secured $143 million in federal passenger rail funding in 2023 to carry out track and safety upgrades necessary for increasing train frequency on the line. PennDOT will allocate a total of $318.7 million in combined state and federal funding toward the passenger rail expansion.

Gov. Shapiro highlighted the state investments directed toward rail improvements during the launch at Union Station.

“My administration has made meaningful investments to improve rail infrastructure and expand train service across Pennsylvania, and those investments are making a real difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians, creating opportunity and connecting communities from Pittsburgh to Johnstown and Harrisburg to Philadelphia,” Shapiro said. “We worked closely with local officials across Western Pennsylvania and leaders from Amtrak and the federal government to build new train stations, improve our infrastructure, and ultimately secure this second daily train. Railroads have shaped our history and now, Pennsylvanians have more options to travel across our Commonwealth and visitors have new opportunities to experience their Great American Getaway.”

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Amtrak leadership noted the direct impact of expanded frequency on regional connectivity.

Byl Herrmann, interim president of Amtrak, pointed to how the route affects travelers across the corridor.

“Doubling Pennsylvanian service fundamentally expands the way people connect to communities, jobs, education, and opportunities across the Commonwealth and beyond,” Herrmann said. “This is exactly the kind of growth we want to deliver for our customers and the communities we serve.”

A Key Corridor

The passenger route operates over track owned and dispatched by freight carrier Norfolk Southern. The Pennsylvanian runs along Norfolk Southern’s Pittsburgh Line, which forms part of the railroad’s Premier Corridor.

The corridor serves as a primary east-west trunk for double-stack intermodal rail freight moving between Chicago and the New York metropolitan area. It ranks among the busiest and fastest routes across Norfolk Southern’s network, connecting major shipping terminals in Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and the Lehigh Valley.

Statewide, Pennsylvania contains 65 operating railroads, representing the largest count of any state in the nation. The Commonwealth ranks third nationally in overall rail mileage with more than 5,500 miles of track. According to the 2025 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan, the state rail transportation network moved 169 million tons of freight in 2022.

Amtrak ridership in Pennsylvania has seen steady demand across its existing network. During the last fiscal year, 7.3 million passengers boarded or got off an Amtrak train across the Commonwealth. Those riders utilized 13 permanent Amtrak routes operating across 24 passenger stations located throughout the state.

New Opportunities

Elected officials and local municipal leaders in Allegheny County welcomed the return of twice-daily service to Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor praised the added connection between the state’s two largest economic hubs.

“We are excited to celebrate this new, second daily train that goes from Pittsburgh to New York City,” O’Connor said. “This is an important investment in expanding transportation options that connect our communities and create opportunities for travel, business and accessing jobs. The new service will allow Pittsburghers to get out and experience new places across Pennsylvania, and we invite people from across the commonwealth to come explore all that Pittsburgh has to offer.”

Tickets for the second daily round-trip Pennsylvanian are currently available through Amtrak’s website and mobile application.

Trains on the route offer coach and business-class seating, onboard Wi-Fi and café food service featuring Pennsylvania-inspired menu selections.

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