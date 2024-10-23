2nd worker charged as police continue to investigate abuse allegations at Butler County day care

More than a year after a day care worker was arrested for alleged abuse, the Butler County District Attorney has filed more charges in the case - this time, against a second day care worker who state police said witnessed the abuse but didn’t report it.

In September 2023, state police charged Taylor Titley for on accusations she was abusing five kids between the ages of two years and six months old at Sheryl Buffington’s day care and Preschool Palace in Center Township. The arrest came after a child went to the hospital with a broken arm and investigators interviewed several employees.

This week, Megan Anthony, 25, was also charged. Court documents say she witnessed Titley “forcefully throw the infants from approximately three to four feet in height onto their sleeping mat located on the hard floor approximately three to five times.” Investigators said Anthony also witnessed Titley aggressively grab the infants by one arm and pull them back on their sleeping mats if they were trying to crawl away. Investigators say Anthony worked with Titley in the infant room for several months in 2023 and did not report the suspected child abuse.

“I have to give my hats off to Pennsylvania State Police that they are still on top of it, they are still moving forward, looking into things, finding things…” said Sherrie Paul, a grandmother of one of the children who was allegedly abused.

Paul said she believes there were even more witnesses who could have blown the whistle but didn’t.

“Other people saw this abuse going on, and nobody had the human decency to fight for these children until finally somebody spoke up,” Paul said.

Last year, Buffington told Channel 11 she had no knowledge of what was going on with Titley. On Wednesday, we stopped by the day care to find out if Anthony still worked there. Buffington told us she had no comment and asked us to leave the property.

Anthony faces four felony counts of failure to report child abuse and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge next month.

