3 charged in multi-county scheme, accused of changing payout amounts from gas station slot machines

Charges have just been filed in a theft scheme involving virtual slot machines across several Western Pennsylvania counties.

Ryan Black, 52, of Homestead, Matthew Cubberley, 38, of Pittsburgh and Keith Lumley, 48, of McKeesport, are facing several charges, including corrupt organizations, forgery, theft by deception and access device fraud.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said the group operated in Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Crawford and Blair counties between January and March.

Authorities said the men accused would play games at gas stations, convenience stores, bars, and restaurants, earning a redemption ticket. They would then take the tickets outside and “wash” them with chemicals to make the payout much larger before redeeming them.

Around $71,000 was taken in the scheme, according to the AG’s office.

