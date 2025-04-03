3 dogs dead after flames damage house in Scottdale

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Flames destroyed the inside of a house in Scottdale.

The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to Market Street at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of smoke coming out of a house.

A fire had broken out in the kitchen. Firefighters said it was quickly extinguished but caused heavy damage inside.

Three dogs were killed in the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the woman who had just moved in.

Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group