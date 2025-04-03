Local

3 dogs dead after flames damage house in Scottdale

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Flames destroyed the inside of a house in Scottdale.

The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to Market Street at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of smoke coming out of a house.

A fire had broken out in the kitchen. Firefighters said it was quickly extinguished but caused heavy damage inside.

Three dogs were killed in the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the woman who had just moved in.

